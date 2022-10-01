Big Blue Report: Game Preview Vs Chicago Bears, Injury Report And Prediction

-Game Preview:
The New York Giants close out a three-week homestand when they host the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET in MetLife Stadium.
The game will be televised on FOX. Sunday’s game features a pair of first-year head coaches with identical records. Brian Daboll leads the 2-1 Giants and Matt Eberflus heads the 2-1 Bears.
The Giants look to get their 19th regular season victory over the Bears in a series that dates to 1925.
The Giants are 3-0 against the Bears in the last three meetings at MetLife Stadium.
Injury Report:
NEW YORK GIANTS:
CB Cor’Dale Flott (Calf) Out
CB Nick McCloud (Hamstring) Out
WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee) Out
WR Sterling Shepard (Knee) (Injured Reserve) (IR) IR IR
WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring) Out
DL Leonard Williams (Knee) Out
CB Justin Layne (Concussion)
CB Aaron Robinson (Appendix)
CHICAGO BEARS:
LB Matt Adams (Hamstring) Doubtful
DB Dane Cruikshank (Hamstring) Out
TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles) Doubtful
DB Jaylon Johnson (Quad) Out
WR Velus Jones Jr. (Hamstring) Limited Questionable
RB David Montgomery (Ankle/Knee) Out
DL Robert Quinn (Illness) — Questionable
K Cairo Santos (Persona)l — Questionable
LB Roquan Smith (Quad) Limited —
LB Sterling Weatherford (Ankle) — Questionable
-Prediction:
The Giants are coming off a 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and looking to rebound on what we should say a lesser opponent in the Chicago Bears.
Second year QB Justin Fields seems to have a better handle on playing in the NFL and has the Bears at 2-1. The Bears were considered to be a rebuilding franchise during the 2022 campaign but has surprised many with their early start.
The Giants on the other hand are looking to keep surprising their critics and improve to 3-1 during their rebuilding phase of the franchise.
Big Blue’s offense has struggled. 13 out of the last 20 games the team has failed to reach 20 points. Yes, Different regime but this team needs to put points on the board to help Wink’s surprising defense.
The Giants need this win right now more then the Bears but Chicago seems a little bit more complete right now then New York.
QB Daniel Jones has struggled getting sacked six times against Dallas and having difficulty finding receivers over the last two games. So, difficult that players have been disgruntled such as Kenny Golladay, and Kadarius Toney.
Prediction: Bears 24-18
Featured Articles
-
Big Blue Report/ 1 day ago
Big Blue Report: Game Preview Vs Chicago Bears, Injury Report And Prediction
-Game Preview: The New York Giants close out a three-week homestand when they host...
-
Big Blue Report/ 1 day ago
Big Blue Report: David Sills Talks Shep’s Injury, Quick Turnaround And Daniel Jones
As the New York Football Giants prepare for the Chicago Bears at Metlife Stadium,...
-
NFL/ 1 day ago
3 Ways the Cardinals Can Get Back On Track in Week 4
If there was any team close to hitting the panic button after week three,...
-
MLB/ 2 days ago
Yankees Player Managers Should Continue
On September 28 in a contest between the New York Yankees and the Toronto...