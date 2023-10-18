Big Blue Report: Giants Thoughts

Some Giants thoughts after Sunday’s tough loss against the Buffalo Bills. Taking a look at my thoughts and how random they can be about trying to get the Giants back in the New York Groove:

Tyrod’s Play

-It was intriguing to watch Tyrod Taylor on the field with this offense. I had flashbacks to last year’s training camp when I as well as other media members were guessing on when Tyrod Taylor would take over the starting role on this team. We were obviously all wrong.

Tyrod remained poised and played a solid game as Head Coach Brian Daboll discussed in his postgame news conference. That is all you can ask of your back up quarterback, play with poise and don’t make any major mistakes.

There is a difference when Daniel and Tyrod are on the field with this offense. I feel that Daniel still has happy feet and sort of keeps you guessing. Tyrod takes a quick glance down the field to see what he has. If nothing, Taylor advances the ball forward to try and gain yardage.

Just a different feel..sometimes different is good!

Where is Leo?

-There has been one name from the defensive side of the ball that has not been mentioned a lot during the broadcasts and has had little impact on the field. What the shocking part of this is he has the highest salary on the roster and his name is Leonard Williams.

Williams has a $32 million dollar tag on him this year and that is a price of a player who should be a difference maker. I don’t really feel he is earning that title as of right now.

Must be frustrating for fans knowing that could have been a source of income for the team if Joe Scheon could have restructured that contract during the off season to help with more available money.

Williams has a team option at the end of the season to start negotiating a new deal which will not be as lucrative as this one was (thank you Dave Gettleman). Williams along with Adore Jackson have the highest pay numbers on the roster.

Both might be gone next season.

Time To Flex Out?

-I honestly feel that if the Giants can be flexed out of that Monday night game against the Packers on December 11th, it would be a blessing at this point. The Giants are 0-4 this season on National TV and have had one of the toughest schedules in the league this season and have not performed well on the big stage.

The great news is four out of the next six games are one o’clock starts and will be able to have stability against some winnable opponents before their next national game. I think the Giants will be happy to have the spotlight off of them for a bit.

Calling More Back Up?

-The Giants are looking at veteran QB’s to have just in case. You know, Just in case Tyrod has to be the guy for a few weeks while Daniel’s neck heals. The same neck both Daniel and Dabol say is progressing and might be back next week.

Don’t fall for it folks.

If they are looking at a veteran QB to bring in right now the reasons are:

1) They do not want to rush Daniel back since the playoffs seem out of reach.

2) His neck is a lot worse then they led on to be

3) Safety measures

The Giants head back to the practice field on Wednesday to prep for Sunday’s home game against Washington at Metlife Stadium beginning at 1pm EST.