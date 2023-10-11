Big Blue Report: Swimming With The Fishes!!

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Big Blue Report with hosts Jonathan Casillas, Randy Zellea and Ryan Darlington.
This week we react to the disaster that was the games against the Seahawks, previewing Miami, Trivia question of the week, giving advice to coach Daboll and much more!!
Check out the show on all our podcast platforms!!
