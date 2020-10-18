The New York Giants (0-5) return home this Sunday to Host the Washington Football Team (1-4) beginning at 1pm at Metlife Stadium. This will mark the 175th meeting between the two division rivals with New York holding a 102-68-4 record over Washington.
The Giants won both meetings against Washington during the 2019 campaign in fact the two victories were half of the win total last season. Big Blue have also won seven of the last ten against Washington.
INJURY REPORT
New York Giants:
Dexter Lawrence II (Knee) Questionable
Darius Slayton (Foot) Questionable
Adrian Colbert (Shoulder) Questionable
Washington Football Team:
Joshua Garnett (Illness) Out
David Sharpe (Illness) Out
Greg Stroman (Foot) Out (Placed on IR)
Ryan Anderson (Back) Questionable
Prediction:
The Giants are desperate for a win and this might be the best opportunity for them to get in the win column and compete in the very weak NFC East. This will be the week if not the Giants may not see this opportunity for a few weeks.
The Redskins start Alex Smith as Dwayne Haskins sits at the end of the bench. As they figure it out, the Giants need to take advantage now.
Giants win 25-14
Featured Articles
-
Uncategorized/ 16 hours ago
Big Blue Report: Washington Is In Town-Brief Preview
The New York Giants (0-5) return home this Sunday to Host the Washington Football...
-
NFL/ 16 hours ago
Fantasy: Buy Low/Sell High and Deep Add Candidates
Going into week six, we’re nearly half way home through the fantasy regular season....
-
The Trifecta/ 1 day ago
The Trifecta 10/17
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Trifecta with your hosts Jared...
-
MLB/ 2 days ago
Which Bullpen Arms Should The Mets Sign For 2021?
With Steve Cohen taking over the New York Mets in November there is a...