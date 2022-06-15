Broncos Building Chemistry Early

In all likelihood, it will take a few real games for the new faces In the Denver Broncos’ locker room and the players that were already there to get used to playing together. Especially since two of those faces are the head coach and starting quarterback (Nathanial Hackett and Russell Wilson). However, from all accounts the Broncos have great chemistry already. It seems everyone in the organization is very happy with what they are seeing in minicamp. According to Russell Wilson himself “I feel extremely confident in what we’re doing. We look really good. We’re going against a great defense every day. That’s the challenge we want every day—to go against the best. Our defense is the best of the best, and we’re getting better every day. We’re making touchdown plays, and guys are making key stops on defense. We’re making key plays on key third downs. “ Minicamp may seem pretty insignificant in the grand scheme of things. For the Broncos, it is actually a great opportunity for the new pieces to get to know and trust each other.

Russ and Hackett showing leadership

Aside from the play on the field, what is really exciting about the Broncos minicamp is how the team is buying into Hackett and Wilson so early in their arrival. It seems they are showing excellent leadership, which is what coaches and players have always said about them. Running back Melvin Gordon said about coach Hackett “I haven’t—in any of my years—been part of something like that. We have the quizzes and stuff which is cool. He just has a feel. He’s joking with me. I wear my grille out here and he’s laughing about that. He’s not one of those coaches that you see and say, ‘I’m just going to take this route.’ He’s not one of those coaches. You see him and you want to go talk to him. Coaches like that, you play hard for.” The consensus on Wilson is that he is locked in, and looks for every opportunity to spend time with and build rapport with his teammates. It’s great to see this new Broncos team building a culture.