Carlos Santana Is Now A Mariner

The MLB trade market has now officially opened in the 2022 season. And the hot stove kicked off with a rather interesting move earlier this week.



The Kansas City Royals announced they are sending first baseman Carlos Santana to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for minor league right-handed pitchers Wyatt Mills and William Fleming.



What to Think of the Trade

This is a trade that fills a need, in a way, for both teams. The M’s needed someone to shore up the first base position with Ty France currently on the injured list. That and their GM Jerry DiPoto has a reputation for making trades. The Royals, on the other hand, are getting some help for their farm system to develop a couple of future arms that could be useful in their rotation.



What is Santana’s Value?

The Mariners are getting someone who’s proven to be a leader in the clubhouse and a veteran presence to mentor young guys. At 36 years old, Santana may not produce big-time numbers for a team, as noted by his .216 batting average and four home runs through his first 52 games with the Royals this season. Things have been trending in the right direction for Santana for June, with a .357 clip and a 1.032 OPS. Seattle will also pay the first baseman $1.5 million of the remaining salary in a two-year contract signed last season.



As noted, a contending team like the Mariners may sometimes make moves to add short-term players that could end up benefitting in the long run. Santana will be filling in for the aforementioned injured France, who is currently expected to miss a few more days due to a forearm/elbow strain.



While he might not be one of the biggest names on the market, Carlos Santana could prove to be a valuable acquisition for the Mariners as they pursue an opportunity to end a 21-year playoff drought.



