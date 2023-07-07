The NBA off-season in 2023 is heating up, with one wing in Desmond Bane getting a major bag. Bane is an entertaining young player.

The former Texas Christian University Horned Frog is developing into one of the more consistent shooting wings in today’s NBA. In his third season in 2022-23, Bane put together a career-high in points per game (21.5), field-goal percentage (.479), rebounds (5 a game), and assists (4.4 a game).

Through his first three seasons, he is a 42.5% 3-point shooter. On a young Grizzlies team, he’s one of the more important pieces to the group. Bane is also turning into a reliable source of offense when Memphis makes the play-offs. Sure, while he may have only made 32% of his threes in the 2022-23 play-offs, he posted career-highs in free-throw shooting (93.1%) and points per game (23.5).

Now, thanks to his offensive consistency, he is getting rewarded with a record-breaking deal. At least a franchise record. Here’s more details…

Desmond Bane Getting a Big Bag

NBA.com reports that the Grizzlies are signing the 2020 first-round choice to a 5-year extension worth an approximate $207 million. This extension is the first $200-million deal in the Grizzlies’ franchise history.

The way Bane plays is almost similar to that of a young Kyle Korver. Research shows that over the last three seasons, Bane is one of only six players to shoot at least 40% on both catch-and-shoot and pull-up three-pointers.

A versatile guard who has size and knockdown ability to play the two, he is a lethal shooter who can instantly be a spark plug.

What’s Bane’s Value?

The value a guy like Bane can bring to the team is crucial toward becoming a playoff contender. He can shoot well, and he can sometimes even be the lead guy for an offense.

Of course, the big news is that the Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant for their first 25 games of the 2023-24 season. That will lead to Memphis looking for someone to step up and lead their offense. Based on the consistency he has shooting the ball, Bane is a candidate who can be lights-out in Morant’s place.

Bane brings a dynamic 3-level scoring ability, and, likewise, is someone who knows how to stretch the floor. He also is developing into more of a steady presence on the defensive end. His height and wingspan are approximately similar, at 6’5″, with a 215-pound frame to boot.

One concern is that, at times, Bane can be a streaky shooter. He took about 16 field goal attempts per game during the regular season and, in the same vein, about 20 a game in the playoffs.

Desmond Bane’s Argument for Extension

When fans get a chance to look at Desmond Bane play, they may see why he got the big-money extension. The way he can ignite the Grizzlies’ offense with his knockdown shooting is immediately intriguing. Not only that, but when Morant is not around, he can take charge and lead his team from the two-guard spot. If he can maintain steady shooting numbers and round out his form on defense, he will become one of the elite two-way guards in today’s NBA.

Argument Against the Extension

Morant signed a 5-year rookie extension worth $193 million minimum last off-season, and now Bane is getting a base 5-year, $207 million deal now. That is going to be a major cap hit in one of the smaller media markets of the NBA. Conversely, at times, Bane is a streaky shooter, who can go cold if he misses three or four shots. He will have to continue to put in work to solidify himself as a true two-guard.

Desmond Bane Extension Final Thoughts

A lot of money is being thrown around this off-season to some big-name and, similarly, some not so big-name players. Desmond Bane is one of those under-the-radar guys who is seeing some major money on an extension. As he develops, he is showing signs of being a lethal three-point shooter. Likewise, in today’s NBA, teams can never have enough shooters.

The only question surrounding Bane is whether he will be worth the money he just made. If his form stays true and he continues to develop as a defensive anchor, the $207 million will be money well spent by the Memphis Grizzlies.

***********

Nate Powalie is a contributor for Back Sports Page. A 2022 graduate of Ashland University (Ashland, Ohio), Nate has five years of sports writing experience, and has gotten the chance to call sporting events for radio and live stream. Nate can be found on Twitter (@PNate22) and Facebook (Nate Powalie).