Eagles Remain Undefeated

Through four weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the only team to remain undefeated is the Philadelphia Eagles. On Sunday the Eagles beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 29-21. Philadelphia came back from down 14 points in the first quarter and then scored 29 straight points. This comeback win showed that the Eagles are the real deal.

Defense

The Philadelphia Eagles defense showed up once again. They only gave up two passing touchdowns from Trevor Lawrence, one in the first quarter and then another in the fourth quarter. They held Lawrence to only 174 passing yards and even intercepted him once. Not only that but they also caused Lawrence to fumble FOUR times. They forced another on RB James Robinson also. James Bradberry had the lone interception in the third quarter.

LB Hasson Reddick led the team with two sacks and forced a fumble on the Jaguars’ last series of the game. The defense also only gave 71 rushing yards. This defense is absolutely rolling through four weeks of the season. The Eagles’ defense is only giving up an average of 277.3 yards per game which is currently the third best in the NFL. If Philadelphia can keep up these performances on the defensive side of the ball it looks like teams will struggle against them all season.

Offense

Philadelphia did not have the nicest weather on Sunday which caused the Eagles to run the ball 50 times. All four of their touchdowns came on the ground. Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders (2), and Kenneth Gainwell all contributed all punched the ball over the goal line. The Eagles rushed for 210 yards and even threw for 204 yards. A.J. Brown led all receivers with five catches for 95 yards. Miles Sanders carried the ball 27 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

This offense has shown that they are a threat through the air and on the ground. It is a versatile offense that can play towards the opposing defenses’ weaknesses. One stat that really jumps out is that they have a player in the top five of each passing, rushing, and receiving yards through four weeks. Hurts has 1,120 passing yards and is fifth in the NFL, Sanders has 356 yards while being third in the NFL and Brown has 404 receiving yards and is third in the NFL.

Final Thoughts

As I’ve stated every week, the Eagles are firing on all cylinders. They look like one of the best teams in the NFL, if not the best to this point. However, it is a long season and the Eagles have to prove week in and week out that they are for real. Opposing teams will have extra motivation to hand them their first loss. In week five the Eagles will have another hard-fought battle against the Arizona Cardinals who are 2-2.