Falcons Fall to WFT | Takeaways From the Loss

Falcons Lose To WFT 34-30

The Atlanta Falcons were 33 seconds away from their first win at home of the season against the Washington Football Team. However, Washington Quarterback Taylor Heinicke had other plans. Heinicke would lead Washington on a game-winning drive to take the 34-30 victory over Atlanta.

The Falcons jumped out to a 10-0 lead early in the 2nd quarter after Matt Ryan found Cordarrelle Patterson on a 42-yard touchdown through the air—which is now the longest pass completed this season for Atlanta.

Patterson had a big day in the passing with three touchdown receptions—including a 12-yard touchdown that gave Atlanta a 17-13 lead at the half. Patterson led the team in receiving and rushing tallying 116 total yards (82 receiving, 34 rushing).

Matt Ryan had his best output of the season going 25-for-42 for 283 yards and four touchdowns. However, special teams were an issue again in Sunday’s game. On the opening kickoff of the second half the Falcons gave up a 101-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Washington’s DeAndre Carter that gave the Football Team the lead back at 19-17.

Atlanta would extend their lead to eight after Ryan found Mike Davis on a 7-yard touchdown pass, and with 10 minutes left in the 4th it seemed that the Falcons may have had their second straight win. Washington had other plans as Heinicke would find Terry McLaurin to cut the Falcons lead to two.

The next Falcons drive went three-and-out leaving Washington with 1:43 left in the 4th. Heinicke would lead Washington on another scoring drive, ad-libbing and finding J. D. McKissic for the go-ahead touchdown with 33 seconds left to give Washington the win in Atlanta.

Takeaways From The Loss

A Result That’s Becoming Too Familiar

Atlanta has had their fair share of leads blown in recent seasons. You can add this game to that list. The Falcons had the opportunities to take this game and be on the winning end of it, but the crucial three-and-out and not getting off the field on Washington’s last two drives made the difference in this game.

No Turnovers Forced by the Defense

The Falcons defense has yet to get an interception so far, this season. In Sunday’s contest the Falcons had plenty of chances to change that stat, but failed to convert those PBUs into INTs. Erik Harris had a couple of passes that came his way that he dropped that were sure interceptions, and it came back to bite Atlanta.

Patterson’s Big Day

Cordarrelle Patterson’s three touchdown performance is a positive for Atlanta. Arthur Smith has shown that he can get the Falcons biggest ultimate weapon involved in the offense. The Football Team could not cover Patterson in the passing game. Patterson has also been a great asset and dynamic so far this season, even in the red zone.