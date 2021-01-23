Future of the Falcons

The NFL is quickly coming to its end with the Superbowl and draft coming up, which means every team needs to focus on filling any vacancies they have, consider their draft picks, and get their game plans ready for a new season.

The Atlanta Falcons are one of many teams who have started this process by filling in some of their gaps. They recently made the decision on Tennessee Titans Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith as their new head coach.

“The Falcons organization stood out to us in this process primarily due to the leadership and support from the top in Arthur Blank,” Smith said in a statement. “His actions and core values provide a great model on how to operate for so many, and align with how I plan to move forward in reaching the levels of competition the passionate Atlanta fans so richly deserve. That will all start with the culture we as a team create and thrive in. I’m excited to get started on this new journey and cannot wait to see what the future holds for our city and its fans.”

The Falcons had a strong line-up of candidates for the coaching position, but experience just isn’t enough for a team that needs a lot of reconstruction and a new game plan. They need to be dedicated and passionate about helping build the team back up. Smith has that dedication to get the Falcons back to where they need to be…winning.

“Throughout our research and interview process, Arthur stood out amongst a very deep and very talented candidate pool with an outstanding plan for our organization to return to the level of competition our fans deserve and expect,” Blank, the Falcons’ owner and chairman, said in a statement. “He has all the characteristics of a strong leader and while his achievements have primarily come on the offensive side of the ball, he has provided a plan that is comprehensive within all three phases of the game.”

Though experience is not the top priority in this position for the Falcons, Smith’s experience so far definitely won’t hurt. The Titans were ranked fourth in the league in scoring during the regular season where they were averaging 30.7 points per game under Smith. He has been with the Titans since 2011 where he has held numerous positions ranging both on offense and defense. The Titans offense was ranked No. 2 in rushing yards and No. 5 in the league in total yards per game. This should help keep the Falcons offense consistent and strong.

“Throughout our research and interview process, Arthur stood out amongst a very deep and very talented candidate pool with an outstanding plan for our organization to return to the level of competition our fans deserve and expect,” Blank, the Falcons’ owner and chairman, said in a statement. “He has all the characteristics of a strong leader and while his achievements have primarily come on the offensive side of the ball, he has provided a plan that is comprehensive within all three phases of the game.”

As well as a new head coach, the Falcons also filled their general management position with former New Orleans Saints vice president/assistant general manager Terry Fontenot. Falcons new GM will have a lot of obstacles to get through during the start of his time with the team. Atlanta is projected to be $37 million over their salary-cap this year with just 31 contracts on the roster. On top of that, Fontenot must figure out whether or not to reload the roster centering around their veteran quarterback Matt Ryan and receiver Julio Jones or to start fresh with drafting a new quarterback and receiver and build around a new team altogether.

Fontenot also has the right idea to create “sustained success” rather than picking one side or the other. They want to stay competitive and add players that can benefit the team not only for this year, but for years to come. Fontenot has experience from the past 18 years working his way up with Atlanta’s biggest rival, which means he has definitely done his fair share of studying the Falcons inside and out. This can give them the edge they need to finally make a comeback that Atlanta fans so desperately want to see.

Now Atlanta’s new head coach and general manager can work together and concentrate on nailing their draft picks and strive to get lucky with the free agency. This way they can focus on addressing and fixing their offensive line while also creating a sustainable game plan that’s guaranteed to succeed.