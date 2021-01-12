Gus Bradley Becomes Raiders Defensive Coordinator

The Las Vegas Raiders announced the hiring of Gus Bradley as their defensive coordinator this morning.

The hiring comes after the Raiders fired former DC Paul Guenther following a 44-27 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts. Bradley spent his last four years under Anthony Lynn and the Los Angeles Chargers.

While under Bradley’s system, the Chargers finished in top 10 in yards allowed time times. In this past season, the Chargers defense ranked 10th in the league allowing 343.4 yard/game. However, they ranked 23rd in scoring allowing 26.6 point/game.

Bradley first stepped into the spotlight during his tenure (2009-2012) with the Seattle Seahawks. During this time, Bradley was a key part in creating the “Legion Of Boom”, one of the NFL most frightening squads. After departing from Seattle, Gus took on his first head coaching stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2013. The result ended in failure with Bradley winning 14 games over four yers before being fired in 2016.

The Raiders once found themselves in another hilarious moment by posting a photo of former Chargers OC Ken Whisenhunt instead of Gus Bradley. The Raiders twitter account deleted the post following the mix up.