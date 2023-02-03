Houston Texans Offensive Report Card

Offensive Report Card

The Houston Texans looked to improve under first year coach Lovie Smith, that didn’t happen and now Lovie is looking for a new job. They did make improvement on the offense but at the end of the day they were the same old Texans. This report card will go more in depth about their offensive output.

Quarterbacks

Quarterback has been the question for the Texans ever since the Deshaun Watson situation happened. Davis Mills has stepped in and been serviceable in his time with the Texans. But let’s be honest here if the texans look to get anywhere in the future the team needs a franchise Quarterback. 17 touchdowns to 15 interceptions isn’t going to win you a Super Bowl. The Texans need improved quarterback play. The Texans haven’t gotten much out of their backups either as Jeff Driskel and Kyle Allen combined for 524 yards and 3 touchdowns and four picks when they had to step in for Mills this season. Look for the Texans to improve this position in the offseason.

Grade: D

Running Backs

The Running back room is one of the more pleasant surprises for the Texans this season. The emergence of fourth round rookie Dameon Pierce should come as no shock to anyone especially those from his Florida days. Dare Ogunbowale, Rex Burkhead, and Royce Freeman added in another 320 yards on the ground with an additional touchdown. Pierce is set to be the feature back next season for the Texans as he looks to recover from his ankle injury he suffered against the Cowboys.

Grade: C-

Wide Receivers

Brandon Cooks undoubtedly was the number one receiver for Houston. He put together a decent season based on quarterback play by hauling in 699 yards on 57 receptions with 3 touchdowns. This is solid numbers for the veteran wide out. The Texans don’t have a clear cut wide out number two. Amari Rodgers and Phillip Dorsett nearly put up the same identical stats while Dorsett played in one less game. John Metchie was projected to be the clear cut wideout number one for the team when we was drafted this past April. But he was later diagnosed with a heart condition that kept him out of football this last season. Everyone in the Texans building are optimistic about him getting back to be their number one guy at wide receiver.

Grade: C-

Tight End

The number one tight end for Texans has been Jordan Akins. He was the main target when it came to scoring as he hauled in 5 receiving touchdowns this year. Every other tight end on the roster combined for four touchdowns. This is a another position that the Texans need to improve. Receiving and blocking came at a premium for Houston. Adding another solid starter or depth here would be key in revamping the offense.

Grade: D

Offensive Line

Laremy Tunsil was the cornerstone of an okay offensive line. The line had its struggled at times but overall they had their pieces firmly in place this year. Former first rounder Tytus Howard finally settled in his right tackle position without being moved into guard. Rookie Kenyon Green had his struggles in pass blocking this year but as the season progressed he was able to settle in and be better. Here the Texans need to add another guard or center and their offensive line will be set.

Grade: C-

Texans Overall Offensive Grade: C-

