Absolutely electric! In only two seasons, Justin Herbert is making his mark on NFL history and causing them to rewrite the record books. Herbert has not only surpassed most previous Charger’s team records, he was the first quarterback in the history of the NFL’s legacy to throw 38 touchdowns in his second season. His two season total of 69 unseated Hall of Famer, Dan Marino.

Tom Brady posted 18 and 28 touchdowns in year 1 and year 2 of his NFL career, respectively. Will Herbert continue to beat Brady’s records in the years ahead? With competition in the field from Matthew Stafford and Patrick Mahomes then Brady himself, at 44, playing some of the best football in his career and Aaron Rodgers putting up incredible numbers at the age of 38 to hold some of the top records last season, there is no telling what this season will bring. In addition to Herbert’s incredible touchdown numbers, he also claimed records for most passing yards and completions in two seasons, taking the number two spot overall in 2021 with 5,014 yards.

In Herbert’s rookie season, the Charger’s ended their season with a disappointing 7-9. However, all of their losses except for two games against the Bills and a second against the Patriots were decided by one possession. Herbert concluded the Chargers 2020 season with a four game winning streak. He went on to be named the Rookie of the Year for 2020. In his second season, Herbert took major leaps forward as a quarterback. He showed his ability to grow and improve his play. Showing a greater ability to dissect a defense, read the blitz more effectively, limit forced throws, better pocket presence and more composure under pressure Herbert demonstrated his ability to hone his craft. Sadly the Chargers again experienced heartbreak, losing close games. This time having six games decided by one possession.

The Chargers with Herbert at the helm are in great hands. They were able to address struggles on defense and re-sign key offensive weapons. They have added necessary depth and support, on both sides of the ball through the draft and off-season. A good preview of Herbert’s progression should be on full display during training camp this year. I expect Herbert to continue his positive growth and record breaking ways throughout his junior season.

One thing I will be looking for in his third season is continued progression in understanding opposing defenses along with composure inside and outside of the pocket when under pressure. Herbert’s decision making outside of the pocket is good for a young quarterback. When he is choosing whether to run the ball, throw it away, or set his feet and throw he is balanced. He does not rely heavily on his legs to get him out of trouble. Patrick Mahomes is a polar opposite. Mahomes went from running all the time to not trusting his legs at all. Herbert appears to have found his comfort zone and that perfect balance.

Herbert will get a lot of practice under pressure at minicamp. He will be going up against one of the best defenses in the league. The addition of Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa create a lot of edge pressure that will continually test the Chargers offense. J.C Jackson, Bryce Callahan, and a healthy Derwin James will keep Herbert honest in the passing game. These conditions will create a perfect atmosphere for Herbert to continue to develop strategies to address tough opponents. With a tough field across the league, if Herbert improves on his impressive sophomore season I believe he will be in the conversation for league MVP and solidify himself as a top 5 quarterback in the league for years to come. With the overall development investment by the Chargers in key positions, this team is statistically poised for great things. Herbert will have the opportunity to lead the Chargers to their first ever Super Bowl. Get ready to negotiate big bonuses for those accomplishments when his rookie contract expires. In Herbert We Trust!