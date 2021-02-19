Kevin Durant Out vs. Lakers But Kyrie Active

It’s official, Thursday’s potential NBA Finals matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers won’t be what we’ve waited for all season. It will be without two key players and will include one face that was uncertain to be active.
The Lakers will be without F Anthony Davis who is out for at least 2-3 weeks nursing a calf strain/Achilles tendinosis. The Nets will be without F Kevin Durant, as he sits out his third game in a row with a hamstring strain.
However, the Nets will have Kyrie Irving, who missed Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns with lower back tightness.
So that’s good for the Nets, because they’ll have Kyrie and James Harden to go against LeBron James and the shorthanded Lakers.
Even with all of that considered though the defending champion Lakers are favorited to win this matchup (-3.0) according to ESPN.
Both squads have showed out in February, playing impressively to say the least. The Nets have won four in a row, while the Lakers are 7-1.
So, now that both squads are underhanded tonight, who will come out on top and prove their roster’s depth? Tune in at 10:00 p.m. ET.
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 15 hours ago
A’s Make Two Acquisitions: Signing Trevor Rosenthal And Mitch Moreland
The A's continued their busy week in free agency by adding right-handed closer Trevor...
-
Features/ 15 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks: Close Just Isn’t Close Enough
Expectations were high coming into the 2020-21 season for the Atlanta Hawks. Their impressive...
-
NBA/ 16 hours ago
The Memphis Grizzlies’ Red-Hot Starting Lineup
It’s said that variety is the spice of life, and judging by the amount...
-
Features/ 16 hours ago
Vincent Jackson: Update on death of Pro-Bowl WR
New updates have emerged regarding the death of former Buccaneers and Chargers wide receiver...