Kyrie Irving’s Statement to the Media

Kyrie Irving has always been one to speak his mind. Sometimes saying the most outlandish statements such as believing that the Earth is flat. Not to mention when he spoke out against the NBA Bubble in Orlando.

Irving’s Statement

The Brooklyn Nets star elected to give out a written statement Friday afternoon:

COVID-19 has impacted us all in many ways, so I pray for the safety and health of our communities domestically and abroad. I am truly excited for the season to start and I am also praying that everyone remains safe and healthy throughout this journey.

Instead of speaking to the media today, I am issuing this statement to ensure that my message is conveyed properly.

I am committed to show up to work everyday, ready to have fun, compete, perform, and win championships alongside my teammates and colleagues in the Nets organization. My goal this season is to let my work on and off the court speak for itself.

Life hit differently this year and it requires us, it requires me, to move differently. So, this is the beginning of that change.

NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement

Generally speaking, NBA teams select a day for players to meet with media speaking on the upcoming season before the commencement of training camp. However the NBA’s health and safety protocols allow only a handful of player into he practice facility at one time.

Therefore, teams across the league have chosen to do a media week, with players available virtually to reporters.

If this is a new approach Kyrie will be taking with the media, he may find some trouble. NBA contracts require players to speak to media post practice and game. Failure to do so will result in fines.