LA Knight Will Win Money In The Bank

Who Is LA Knight?

LA Knight is a professional wrestler whose real name is Shaun Ricker. Ricker was born November 1, 1982 and was born in Hagerstown, Maryland. He started watching wrestling at the age of 3 and began training for his professional career at the age of 20.

Path To The WWE

Ricker began his professional wrestling career on the independent circuit in 2003. However, he did have a run with the WWE in 2013 before leaving in 2014.

In 2015, he found himself with a marquee wrestling company in TNA from 2015-2019. At TNA, he wrestled as Eli Drake and had many feuds with popular wrestlers such as EC3 and Austin Aries before being fired.

In 2019, he signed with NWA and teamed up with James Storm. During his time in NWA, him and Storm won the NWA World Tag Team Championship. After dropping the titles, Drake left the company in 2021.

WWE Big Break

In 2021, he signed with the WWE and began working for NXT to continue to develop as a wrestler. His first major feud was with Cameron Grimes, where he earned the name LA Knight.

He was called up to the main roster in January 2022. His biggest storyline was fighting the returning Bray Wyatt in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble 2023. Fast-forward, and LA Knight has his big break as he defeated Montez Ford to qualify for the Men’s Money In The Bank Match on June 2 during Smackdown.

Very Over With The Crowd

This past episode of Smackdown, he continues to prove to be over with the crowd. Thousands of people were cheering for him as he came out to the ring.

The same energy was given towards LA Knight as he destroyed Logan Paul in a promo. Thousands have posted about wanting him to win the Money In The Bank briefcase Saturday afternoon. For any bettors, he is -300 to win and become Mr. Money In The Bank.

The Push He Deserves

Becoming Mr. Money In The Bank will not only give him a championship opportunity whenever he wants, but also continue his push with the WWE Universe. The fans are pushing hard for him and creative better be paying attention to the loud chants for him and make him the new Mr. Money In The Bank.

