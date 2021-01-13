MLB’s New Team To Beat

Rewind to the year 2015. The New York Mets have defeated the Chicago Cubs, winning the NLCS. Fans are ecstatic, this is the first World Series they’ve been to since the year 2000. They face the Kansas City Royals, and are defeated four games to one. All hope seems lost.

Fast forward to the end of the baseball season in 2020. Since their tragic World Series loss, they have only managed to make the playoffs once, losing the NL Wild Card in 2016. In 2020, the Mets went 26-34. They tied for last with the Washington Nationals, and lost that tie breaker to be ranked the worst team in the NL east.

Despite their rough past, the Mets’ upcoming season is filled with hope. They have potential to make a World Series run, with the possibility of winning the title for the first time since 1986. Most teams have spent this off-season idle, but the New York Mets took a different approach. They signed top talent and gave themselves a chance for redemption.

Under the new ownership of Steve Cohen, the Mets have wasted no time. Cohen immediately started making moves, and signed catcher James McCann to a four-year deal. James finished last season with a . 289 batting average, and is considered a dual threat. The president of the New York Mets had nothing but positive things to say.

“James had established himself as one of the best dual-threat catchers in the game. His leadership and presence in the clubhouse were instrumental in guiding a young pitching staff into the postseason in 2020.”

Cohen also made the blockbuster trade of the year. The Mets traded Amed Rosario, Andrés Giménez, and two minor league prospects for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco. This move alone has the ability to change everything. Francisco Lindor is ranked one of the best shortstops in the game. He is a four-time All-star, with a career batting average of .285. Adding Lindor to the lineup with Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo, James McCann, and the rest of the Mets’ talented hitters gives them arguably the best lineup in the NL east.

Carlos Carrasco is also a big game changer for the Mets’ pitching rotation. With a career ERA of 3.77, Carlos is 88-73. He has a fastball that sits around 94-95 mph, and is known for his nasty split-changeup. He has potential to be a consistent two spot pitcher for the Mets. They now have Jacob DeGrom, Carlos Carrasco, Marcus Stroman, David Peterson, Seth Lugo, and potentially Steven Matz as their starters. By midseason, Noah Sydergaard should make his return as well. This rotation seems almost unhittable.

With the recent additions the Mets have made, it’s hard to argue the chance of them being one of the best teams in their division. Cohen and the team are not easily satisfied, and continue to pursue top talents. The Mets have been talking to Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer. Bauer posted a 1.73 ERA in 2020, and would give the Mets a legendary pitching staff.

Also being targeted is George Springer from the Houston Astros. He would fill the defensive gap the Mets have at center field, due to the fact Nimmo tied for worst ranked center fielder last season. With Springer in Center, Nimmo would be able to move to left field, allowing Jeff McNeil to play infield. Springer has a career average of .270, with 174 home runs. He would be a great addition to the lineup, making the Mets untouchable.

Though Springer and Bauer are just hypotheticals, the Mets still have potential even without them. If they do not win a World Series this year, Cohen believes they will within the next three. All eyes are on the Mets this season, and fans are desperately hoping the losing will end. The New York Mets are the team to beat in 2021.