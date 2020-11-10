NBA COMMISSIONER ADAM SILVER’S STATEMENT REGARDING THE PASSING OF TOMMY HEINSOHN

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020– NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Tommy Heinsohn:

“Tommy Heinsohn’s remarkable contributions to our game bridged generations and personified the Boston Celtics for more than 60 years. He was synonymous with success, winning eight NBA championships in nine seasons with Boston as a player and two more as its coach, which led to his rare distinction of Hall of Fame status in both capacities. Tommy was equally renowned as an NBA broadcaster who made his mark on both the national and local stage. Celtics games will not be the same without Tommy, and he will be dearly missed by those who share his fervor for basketball. We extend our deepest sympathies to Tommy’s family, his friends and the Celtics organization.”