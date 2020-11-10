Connect with us

NBA

NBA COMMISSIONER ADAM SILVER’S STATEMENT REGARDING THE PASSING OF TOMMY HEINSOHN

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020– NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Tommy Heinsohn:

“Tommy Heinsohn’s remarkable contributions to our game bridged generations and personified the Boston Celtics for more than 60 years.  He was synonymous with success, winning eight NBA championships in nine seasons with Boston as a player and two more as its coach, which led to his rare distinction of Hall of Fame status in both capacities.  Tommy was equally renowned as an NBA broadcaster who made his mark on both the national and local stage.  Celtics games will not be the same without Tommy, and he will be dearly missed by those who share his fervor for basketball.  We extend our deepest sympathies to Tommy’s family, his friends and the Celtics organization.”

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

TWENTY-THREE EARLY ENTRY CANDIDATES WITHDRAW FROM NBA DRAFT 2020 PRESENTED BY STATE FARM®

Tracy Graven

Thanks for Playing, Miami … Game Over … on to Baseball?

Ryan Truland

2020 UFC Awards So Far

Adam Cohen

Clint Frazier’s Gold Glove nomination forces the Yankees to make a decision

Eric Webb

If Nets’ Free Agents Walk, These Four Could Save Them

More in NBA