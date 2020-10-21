NFL AND NFLPA COVID-19 MONITORING TESTING RESULTS

The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for October 11 – October 17.

During this period, players and Tier 1 and 2 personnel were tested daily. Tier 3 individuals were tested weekly. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted access club facilities, or have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.

Monitoring Testing results for October 11 – October 17:

38,880 tests were administered to a total of 7,799 players and team personnel.

15,167 tests were administered to 2,459 players; 23,713 tests were administered to 5,340 personnel.

There were eight new confirmed positive tests among players and 11 new confirmed positives among other personnel.

Total test results for the entire Monitoring Testing period to-date, Aug 1 – Oct 17: