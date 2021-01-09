OFF TOPIC: Talkin’ Giants With Newsday’s Tom Rock

On this Episode Randy welcomes in Tom Rock , who covers the New York Giants for Newsday and the author of ”Miracle Moments in NY Giants Football History”
Randy and Tom discuss the 2020 New York Football Giants season as well as how we got here with Big Blue.
Check out the Show!!!!!
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of Off Topic with Randy Zellea, Available where all podcasts are available.
