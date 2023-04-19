The 2023 Gold Cup groups and venues have been revealed and we are about 60 days from kick off. Reigning champions the United States will look to recapture the title and tie Mexico for the most wins in the tournament. Mexico will seek its first victory since 2019, while Canada is looking for their first title in 23 years.

The USMNT are Flying High

The Americans are hungry to win another title after a successful World Cup run. However, drama still lingers around the club with interim coach Anthony Hudson still leading the pack after Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired in January. Plus, with the drama surrounding Berhalter and the Reyna family, it does not seem likely that he will resign with the team. Nevertheless, the team is ready to win another title after taking back-to-back victories against Grenada and El Salvador to advance to the Nations League semifinals.

Ricard Pepi made his return to the squad after not being selected to the Qatar roster and made his return known with a brace against Grenada and the game-winner against El Salvador. Miles Robinson also made his return after undergoing Achilles surgery in May. The Americans are one of the favorites to reclaim the Gold Cup title and look to capture it with a young talented squad this year.

Canada will be Seeking Glory

After a disappointing World Cup run, Canada will be out with vengeance after a 23-year trophy drought. Head coach John Herdman will return for his fifth year in charge and will love to add a title to his name. He turned the nation’s team around since taking over, coming in first place during the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers. They are also coming off back-to-back wins in the Nations League group stage to punch their ticket to the semifinals.

Alphonso Davies will continue to lead the team after a solid campaign so far with Bayern, totaling a goal, two assists, 21 tackles, and 17 chances created in the last 10 matches. Jonathan David is having a career-best season with Lillie, scoring 20 goals in Ligue 1, which is tied with Mbappe for most in the league. Toronto FC’s Jonathan Osorio will also feature in the tournament, who is already at one goal and two assists in his first seven matches. Canada is up there as one of the favorites with the USMNT to win the cup, which would be their first Gold Cup victory since 2000.

Can Mexico Catch Up to the Pack?

El Tri has struggled for over a year now, especially after falling out of the Word Cup Group stage for the first time since 1986. Diego Cocco took charge of the team at the beginning of 2023 after the team did not re-sign Tata Martino after a poor World Cup campaign. Cocca began to coach Tigres, but stepped down after the Mexican head coach spot became available. He is most notable for delivering Atlas its first title since 1951, winning both the Apertura in 2021 and the Clausura in 2022. With a new head coach, Mexico could be a different team than last year, however fell to a tie with Jamaica during the Nations League group stage.

The good news for Mexico fans is that Chicharito could return to the team, Cocca confirmed. This would be excellent for the team that is in need for more help offensively. Henry Martin has been the main striker for El Tri and continues to keep good form this season with 13 goals and five assists in 15 matches with Club America. Also, Hirving Lozano has still managed to keep his consistency with Napoli, who are on their way to their first Serie A title since 1990.

Here’s the list of the Gold Cup venues and groups that are set with the schedule already out:

Venues

AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte NC

Soldier Field, Chicago IL

TQL Stadium, Cincinnati OH

DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale FL

State Farm Stadium, Glendale AZ

Red Bulls Arena, Harrison NJ

NRG Stadium, Houston TX

Shell Energy Stadium, Houston YX

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood CA

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas NV

Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego CA

Levi Stadium, Santa Clara CA

CITY PARK, St Louis, MO

BMO Field, Toronto Canada

Groups

Group A

USA

Jamaica

Nicaragua

Winner Prelims 9

Group B

Mexico

Haiti

Honduras

Qatar

Group C

Costa Rica

Panama

El Salvador

Winner Prelims 8

Group D

Canada

Guatemala

Cuba

Winner Prelims 7