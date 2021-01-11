Connect with us

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Chris Bey

Chris Bey joins us to discuss his upcoming X-Division championship match at IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard to Kill PPV this Saturday.

Bey also discusses the upswing IMPACT is experiencing as well as performing during the pandemic, the possibility of an Ultimate-X match, the Hard To Kill Cell-abration, his desire to be the best X-Division of our time and much more!

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast with your hosts Emerito Rivera and Randy Zellea.

Follow the Show:    Twitter: @CutWrestlingbsp

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecutpwpod…

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CutWrestlingbsp

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Chris Bey

