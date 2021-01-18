Connect with us

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Damian Drake

Hot free agent, Damian Drake joins the boys from The Cut!  

Damian discusses his training with D-Lo Brown, his love of music, his fandom of pro wrestling, wrestling during the pandemic, his goals and much more in this fun interview!! Back Sports Page  presents a new Episode of The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast with Emerito Rivera and Randy Zellea.

The Cut is available on all Podcast Platforms and www.backsportspage.com.

Subscribe to the show on Youtube at The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast!

