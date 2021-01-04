The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Diamond Dallas Page Part 2

Yo..It’s DDP on The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast!!!
This week we have Part 2 of our conversation with the great Diamond Dallas Page!! Dallas talks about his experiences with AEW, his relationship with the Rhodes his family and much more!!
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast with your hosts Emerito Rivera and Randy Zellea.
