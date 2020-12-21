The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Mike Law

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast with your hosts Emerito Rivera and Randy Zellea.
This week the boys welcome in a friend of Emerito’s, “Colossal” Mike Law to the show as he discusses his journey in the world of wrestling.
Mike discusses the independent wrestling scene, the DIY attitude in pro wrestling, the importance of taking chances, wrestling in the COVID era, wrestling overseas, the infamous chair dive and much more.
This is a CAN’T MISS EPISODE of the CUT!!!
