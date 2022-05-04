NEW EPISODE ALERT:
“Everybody has a price for the Million Dollar Man” as Ted Dibiase joins us on The Cut to discuss his appearance at 80’s Wrestling Con on May 7th, his favorite moments at Wrestlemania, how he came in to the WWF, his relationship with Bruce Prichard, and much more!.
If you are in the Morristown NJ area stop by 80s Wrestling Con Saturday May 7th to meet some of the greatest legends in the industry! Visit 80swrestlingcon.com for all the details.
The Cut is hosted by Randy Zellea and produced by Andrew Fiume!!!
Special Thank you to Jose Padillia for jumping in to co-host this weeks episode!!
Follow the show: https://linktr.ee/cutpwpodcast
Featured Articles
-
The Cut/ 2 days ago
The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase
NEW EPISODE ALERT: “Everybody has a price for the Million Dollar Man” as Ted...
-
NFL Draft/ 3 days ago
Patriots Draft Grade and Reaction
This past weekend was filled with a lot of excitement in the world of...
-
Soccer/ 4 days ago
Real Madrid Capture Their 35th La Liga Title
The Spanish Giants win their second trophy of the season, with the hopes for...
-
NBA/ 4 days ago
On to the Next One
The Philadelphia Sixers closed out the Toronto Raptors in dominating fashion on Thursday, riding...