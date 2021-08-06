Up To Speed: Miami Dolphins Training Camp – Day Six

Now nearly a week into the Miami Dolphins training camp, the roster is beginning to fall in line. From rookie standouts to additions to the Covid-19 reserve list, Back Sports Page is bringing the essential updates from the Dolphins training camp.

Tight Ends:

With established starting TE Mike Gesicki on the Covid-19 reserve list, Hunter Long is expected to see a lot more of the field. Long, the highest drafted TE second only to Falcons selection Kyle Pitts, has already been the target of several passes in today’s practice. Miami also added Kalif Jackson and Sal Cannella to bolster the group of TEs in Gesicki’s absence.

Xavien Howard:

The hottest topic in Miami, star cornerback Xavien Howard has been making headlines the entire offseason after voicing his frustrations with his contract. After his request for a trade, Howard has been present thus far in training camps, with the exception of a missed day due to a minor foot injury. Despite his obvious intentions to play elsewhere, the fans have yet to sour on Howard, evident in a large chant that broke out which had fans chanting “We Love Howard” during the Dolphins 11-on-11 drills.

Note: Cornerback Byron Jones did not participate in team drills today. It’s believed that some of Howard’s discontentment with his contract stem from the offer the Dolphins gave Jones last offseason.

Devante Parker:

Parker, the Dolphins most established wide receiver, has now officially suited up for practice after sitting the first several days due to a foot injury. Although Parker is likely the clear-cut WR1 for Miami, Tua still seems the most comfortable with targets Jaylen Waddle and Albert Wilson at camp as Parker’s participation was limited. Additionally, Jakeem Grant has proved an effective weapon in the Miami offense, as there are now several videos surfacing of the former Texas Tech WR making big plays in 7-on-7 drills.

Injuries:

WR Will Fuller V is still considered day-to-day after an injury sustained on day four of camp, but is expected to return soon. RB Salvon Ahmed landed awkwardly after a pass from Jacoby Brissett, and although he was slow to get off the field, he managed to stick around for another several minutes on the bike until heading inside the practice facility. His status is still unknown, but his reaction to the injury should leave most fans optimistic he’ll be returning soon.

O-Line:

The Dolphins seem to have found their starting lineup of offensive lineman, as the unit has remained consistent throughout camp. The line currently consists of Austin Jackson (LT), rookie Liam Eichenberg (LG), Michael Deiter (C), Robert Hunt (RG) and Jesse Davis (RT).

Going Forward:

The teams biggest stories, including a possible Xavien Howard trade and the long term plan for QB Tua Tagovailoa, seem to be coming to their natural conclusions. Every day of training camp has its stories on injury and Covid-19 reserves. However, a true starter at RB has yet to be revealed. Myles Gaskin appears to be the go-to guy at the moment, but a standout performance from Malcolm Brown or Salvon Ahmed (assuming he’s healthy) could easily unseat Gaskin from his starting role. I’m putting a pin in this as the must-watch position battle through the next few days of camp, at least until a new story emerges.