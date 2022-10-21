Why The New York Jets Should Not Trade Bryce Hall or Elijah Moore

This week the Jets player morale has taken a bit of a hit as young cornerback Bryce Hall was made available for trade and sophomore wide receiver Elijah Moore requested a trade. The Jets have already stated they have no plans to move Moore and he will not play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Both Hall and Moore should not be traded as they are young players who can not only help win this season but also down the road.

Hall, a former fifth round pick, was arguably the Jets best cornerback last year. He was second in the league last year in forced incompletions and had 19 pass deflections, one interception, 115 tackles, and two quarterback hits last season. Hall would have most likely been a first-round pick if he did not dislocate his ankle in his final game at the University of Virginia in 2019. Hall has fallen down the depth chart due to rookie Sauce Gardner and the signing of D.J. Reed.

However, Hall is still a great player and must be on the team to add depth. Football is a very physical game and injuries happen. The Jets are also 4-2 and are on pace to make the playoffs. Playoff teams have solid depth in addition to their starters and Hall needs to be on the team. Also, Hall only makes $3.6 million dollars so it is not like he is a large part of this teams’ salary cap.

The Moore situation is much more complicated and nuclear. After being only targeted once in their win against the Green Bay Packers that did not even count due to a penalty, Moore took to social media complaining about his lack of a role and was frustrated understandingly. Moore in his sophomore season was expected to breakout and be a big time player for this offense has not gotten the opportunity to show that talent. This season he only has 16 receptions for 203 yards and zero touchdowns.

Part of Moore’s lack of targets is due to them going to rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson and tight end Tyler Conklin. Also, the Jets have been relying on their two headed monsters in running backs Breece Hall and Michael Carter who have been performing well this season. Moore not playing against the Broncos may not seem like the best thing as he might be even more frustrated now since he got benched. Or Moore, can take the benching as a sign to motivate him and want to play even better.

The Jets should keep Moore but since they are a young team and head coach Robert Saleh has done a great job at changing the culture of the team. General manager Joe Douglas might have to trade Moore and use him as an example to show they will not put up with any issues. Even if the Jets choose to ship Moore, they will still have solid depth at the position in Braxton Berrios and Denzel Mims. Mims was just activated for Sunday’s game against the Broncos and if he plays well, he could be a key contributor to the Jets offense.

With the trade deadline on November 1, the Jets front office and coaching staff has a lot of important decisions to make.