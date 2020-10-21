Will UFC Wait Around for Stipe?

Francis Ngannou claims that heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic will be out until March. Will the UFC wait till then? Or will they arrange something like Ngannou vs Jon Jones for the interim belt?

‘The Predator’ has been waiting patiently for Stipe to sign, but that doesn’t seem likely anytime soon.

Apparently Stipe is out until March. If I have to wait until then it'll be almost another year between fights. — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 20, 2020

He brings up a fair point regarding the inactivity amongst recent heavyweight champions.

2 title fights in the @ufc heavyweight division for the past two years and yet we don't know if there will be another one anytime soon. Contenders have to fight for something 😤 #ThisIsSucks — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 20, 2020

There is no scenario where Ngannou’s next fight isn’t a championship bout. It’d be a shame if we had to wait until at least March to see the sport’s most powerful fighter compete again.

I fought once for 20 seconds in the last 16 months 🙄 #ThisIsSucks — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 20, 2020

The UFC has been fair to Stipe in the past, waiting for him to be ready on a couple occasions. Will they wait around again, knowing they have Jon Jones preparing for his heavyweight debut?

I personally do not think so. Instead, I think Dana White will book Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones for the interim heavyweight championship. Set it up for next spring and have the winner take on Stipe at the end of the summer.

I just don’t see how they keep Ngannou waiting until March.