Will UFC Wait Around for Stipe?

Francis Ngannou claims that heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic will be out until March. Will the UFC wait till then? Or will they arrange something like Ngannou vs Jon Jones for the interim belt?
‘The Predator’ has been waiting patiently for Stipe to sign, but that doesn’t seem likely anytime soon.
He brings up a fair point regarding the inactivity amongst recent heavyweight champions.
There is no scenario where Ngannou’s next fight isn’t a championship bout. It’d be a shame if we had to wait until at least March to see the sport’s most powerful fighter compete again.
The UFC has been fair to Stipe in the past, waiting for him to be ready on a couple occasions. Will they wait around again, knowing they have Jon Jones preparing for his heavyweight debut?
I personally do not think so. Instead, I think Dana White will book Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones for the interim heavyweight championship. Set it up for next spring and have the winner take on Stipe at the end of the summer.
I just don’t see how they keep Ngannou waiting until March.
