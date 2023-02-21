Wrinkles in the Crease: Gaslighting

On today’s episode Natasha, Trevor and Zach gather to discuss the water quality in NJ, the effect of the Ryan O’Reilly Noel Acciari joining the Leafs, and Jonathan Toews taking a step away from hockey for the time being due to continued long covid symptoms.
Recorded 2/19/2023
