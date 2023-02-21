Connect with us

Wrinkles in the Crease: Gaslighting

 

On today’s episode Natasha, Trevor and Zach gather to discuss the water quality in NJ, the effect of the Ryan O’Reilly Noel Acciari joining the Leafs, and Jonathan Toews taking a step away from hockey for the time being due to continued long covid symptoms.

 

Recorded 2/19/2023

 

