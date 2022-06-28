Year of the Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had one of the most, if not the most, interesting offseason’s in recent years. Brady pulls a Brett Farve, and came out of retirement. The team improved both players AND staff positions. Let’s also not forget to mention, Rob Gronkowski’s retirement and the impact that will have on this squad.
We’ll start with some notable off-season upgrades and movements.
Players
- Franchise Tag on WR Chris Godwin
- Signed former Falcon WR Russell Gage
- Re-sign RB Leonard Fournette
- Bring in Veteran Keanu Neal
- Re-sign CB Carlton Davis III
- Exercised LB Devin White’s fifth- year option
- Signed former Bear DL Akiem Hicks
Staff
- Former Head Coach Bruce Arians now Senior Football Consultant
- Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles promoted to Head Coach
The Bucs were busy this off-season, in a league that has so much drama, Tampa handled it. Moving forward, these moves plus a good draft, would leave any Brady-less team in a good position in the upcoming season. Now add Tom Brady, debatably the greatest QB of all time, and the expectation is nothing less than a Super Bowl victory. New Head Coach Todd Bowles will have the benefit of Brady and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich, by his side through his first campaign. Not to mention a pretty good roster as well.
Gone-kowski
Although Gronkowski is retired, it may not stay that way for long. Unfortunately, the Bucs lost TE O.J. Howard to free agency, leaving Cameron Brate as the only starting TE from last season that is still on the roster. When you consider Brady has convinced Gronk to come out of retirement before, the thought of it happening again most likely before the playoffs, isn’t too farfetched.
Timeless Tom
Brady and the Buccaneers have had an apparent, great relationship since his arrival. Winning a ring year one in Tampa, proved that the two were a perfect match. Year two, the Bucs made it to the second round and were knocked off by the eventual champs, the L.A. Rams. Is it possible for Brady get back to the big game? Notably, as a player who thrives under pressure, Tom Brady knows exactly what he’s up against this season. Since 2015, Brady has been in every other Super Bowl (’15, ’17, ’19, ’21,), making 2023, The Year of the Brady.
Featured Articles
-
NBA/ 3 hours ago
Rockets Guard Wall, To LA?
With NBA Free agency negotiations set to begin this Thursday June 30th players are...
-
Features/ 3 hours ago
Shane Wright Is Dethroned
The 18 year-old top NHL draft prospect, Shane Wright, has been dethroned from top...
-
NBA/ 4 hours ago
Denver Nuggets 2021-2022 Season Review
Injuries Defined This Season Injuries wrecked this season for the Denver Nuggets, which had...
-
Features/ 4 hours ago
Stanley Cup Mishaps, Mistreatments, and Typos
The best trophy in all of sports has been awarded yet again. The Colorado...