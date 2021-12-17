Hardwood Huddle: Happy Holidays

New Epsiode of the Hardwood Huddle with Bill Ingram and Randy Zellea as the boys break down the NBA.
On this Episode:
-How Covid will impact the rest of the NBA Season
-Current News
-Christmas Day memories
-Xmass Grades
-What were we thinking predictions
-Much More Follow the show on all podcast platforms and our home base at www.backsportspage.com
