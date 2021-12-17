Connect with us

Hardwood Huddle: Happy Holidays

New Epsiode of the Hardwood Huddle with Bill Ingram and Randy Zellea as the boys break down the NBA.

On this Episode:

-How Covid will impact the rest of the NBA Season

-Current News

-Christmas Day memories

-Xmass Grades

-What were we thinking predictions

-Much More Follow the show on all podcast platforms and our home base at www.backsportspage.com

 

