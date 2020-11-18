AEW Dynamite Live Blog

BackSportsPage’s Tommy Smith brings you his first-ever live blog of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite! Be sure to follow along for my reactions for what should be another great show!
Tonight’s Card:
- Contract Signing for the AEW Championship Match between Champion Jon Moxley and Challenger Kenny Omega
- Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes v. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks
- The Young Bucks v. Top Flight
- Champion Serena Deeb v. Challenger Thunder Rosa for the NWA Women’s Championship
- Pac v. The Blade
- Orange Cassidy v. Kip Sabian
- The Inner Circle in Vegas
