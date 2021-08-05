Aldridge Returning To The NBA?

Good news (maybe) Nets fans. LaMarcus Aldridge might be coming back to the NBA, after retiring due to a heart issue this past season. This news comes on day 3 of NBA free agency, as if it hasn’t been a wild few days already.

You may remember the 7x All-Star joined the Nets back in March in hopes of winning a ring with the already heavy title favorites (at the time). This signing was immediately after Aldridge reached a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs, who he played six seasons with.

Unfortunately for Aldridge, due to his heart issue this year, his time in Brooklyn was cut severely short. During his brief stint with the Nets he averaged 12.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 2.2 BPG and 52.1% FG in five games.

He really seemed to fit right into the Nets’ offensive schemes too, averaging 26.0 MPG right away.

As anybody with any knowledge of Aldridge’s career knows, the stretch four is still ringless and is passionate about changing that.

Therefore, if he returns to playing the Nets have to feel good about their chances that he will come back to Brooklyn, not just because they’re once again title favorites going into this upcoming season though. Also, because Aldridge has been known to be loyal to whatever franchise he’s played for.

In his 16-year career, he’s played for the Portland Trailblazers and San Antonio Spurs. Nine seasons with the former, six seasons with the latter. You’ve got to think title or no title this year for Brooklyn he was ready to ride it out with them as well.

However, with so many teams improving this summer it’s likely that the Nets aren’t going to be the only team going after Aldridge if he resumes playing.

After all he’s averaged 19.4 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 49.1% FG and 1.1 BPG throughout his career.