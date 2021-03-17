A’s Spring Training Heats Up, As Team Looks Like A Major Contender This Season

The A’s are seeing a plethora of both young prospects and veterans go out and play like it is already the regular season this spring. With fans finally back to cheer on the players and opening day nearing, now is one of the most exciting times of the year for baseball fans. Especially fans of a team like the A’s who look poised to compete for a World Series title. Here is the team’s news and spring training player updates from this past week.

News Of The Week

A’s Hire Amelia Schimmel As New Public Address Announcer

On Tuesday March 9, the A’s made history by naming lifelong A’s fan and Oakland native Amelia Schimmel as the team’s next public address announcer. Schimmel is filling the shoes of recently deceased A’s public address announcer Dick Callahan. Schimmel says Callahan was a great mentor to her over the past few years. This move is historic as Schimmel became not only the first woman PA announcer in A’s franchise history, but is now one of just three female PA announcers in baseball.

A’s Announce They Are Offering Luxury Boxes For One Single Bitcoin This Season

The A’s are breaking ground again, as they will now accept a single Bitcoin payment for group suites at the Coliseum this season. A’s president Dave Kavel sees this as a great opportunity, as the price value for a single bitcoin is currently around $59,656. Usually yearly prices for luxury boxes go at $64,800. Any fan currently using bitcoin would get a bargain. Of course bitcoin’s value fluctuates daily.

Spring Training Breakouts This Week

Hitters

Aramis Garcia (C) : Garcia looked to be the team’s backup catcher to Sean Murphy going into the spring. And at this point, that looks to be true. He is out hitting the other two potential catchers competing for that role. He also seems to be working well with A’s starters so far.

Vimael Machin: Machin has had a fine spring batting .304 in 23 plate appearances so far. The way Machin is seeing the ball well this spring and his ability to play all over the infield, makes him an attractive option as the team’s utilityman on the opening day roster.

Luis Barrera (OF): While it was announced on Monday that Barrera was one of the A’s outfielders set to begin the season in Triple A Las Vegas, the 25-year old prospects put up a .286 batting average and .412 on base percentage so far this spring. Look for the A’s to possibly utilize his speed and fielding ability later in the season. But with the Triple A season starting late, his development might take more time.

Pitchers

Jesus Luzardo: It’s almost unfair to put this guy on the list as he already had his rookie season last year and already has a spot in the A’s rotation. Though he is still a prospect in the minds of some as he has not pitched a full 162-game season yet. And this week’s edition of the Green And Gold Report would feel empty without talking about his performance on Thursday. Everything about this highly touted pitcher looked electric as he struck out five batters in four innings of no hit baseball against the Texas Rangers. This performance saw Luzardo effectively working his breaking pitches including this new curveball he calls the “turkey sub.”

Lou Trivino: Three years ago as a rookie, Trivino was a stud, hard throwing setup man ranking in the 86th percentile among pitchers in fastball velocity . In 2019 Trivino took a massive dive as his ERA skyrocketed to 5.25. 2020 saw a slight rebound for Trivino in his limited action and looks of things this spring. With his best stuff Trivino can be an important contributor to a crowded bullpen of talent.

JB Wendelken: Wendelken has yet to be one of the A’s noticeable pitchers as he has been used for middle inning scenarios, but from his performance this spring, his fifth season could be a big one. He showed promise last season late, but was ineffective when he got the chance in the division series round of the playoffs.

Free Agency Moves

The A’s announced on Monday that they have returned rule five pick pitcher Dany Jimenez to the The Toronto Blue Jays as they reinstated starter Frankie Montas from the COVID-19 injured list.

Down The Farm

A’s optioned several players to Triple A Las Vegas Monday including right-handed pitchers Grant Holmes, James Kaprielian, and Miguel Romero and outfielders Luis Barrera, Skye Bolt, and Greg Diechmann. The A’s also assigned eight non-roster invitees to their minor league mini-camp.

Scores for the week

Tuesday March 9: Athletics 8 Cubs 9

Wednesday March 10: Athletics 9 Brewers 1

Thursday March 11: Athletics 6 Rangers 0

Friday March 12: Athletics 5 Padres 4

Saturday March 13: Athletics 5 Reds 2

Sunday March 14: Athletics 0 White Sox 1

Monday March 15: Athletics 3 Indians 7

Tuesday March 16: Athletics 3 Diamondbacks 12