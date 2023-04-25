Atlanta Falcons 7 Round Mock Draft

With one of the more busier off-season in the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons have made a lot of splash moves–whether it was via free agency or trades.

Coming off another 7-10 season, and missing the playoffs for the fifth-straight season the Falcons look to turn their franchise around even more in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Using the mock draft simulator at Pro Football Network to conduct the draft picks, these are my predictions for Atlanta’s 2023 rookie class.

The Falcons own seven total draft picks throughout the draft including the number eight overall pick. Here’s a look at who I think the Falcons will draft.

Round 1, No. 8- Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Wilson is one of the premier pass rushers in this draft class. At 6-foot-6 275 pounds, Wilson just pops out as the prototypical Edge rusher in the league. His long arms and frame overbears most offensive lineman along with his speed. The Falcons have lacked pass rushers for a while, and have struck out on most draft picks at this position. Hopefully, if Wilson is here at eight he could end up being the change on the edge that Atlanta needs.

Round 2, No. 44- Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

Smith stands at 6-foot-3 and 323 pounds, with that size he can be plugged into the defensive line and absorb a double team to get others free. He’s very athletic for his size as well: a 29-inch vertical, and a 8’11” broad jump are some eye popping numbers. Smith is a prime day 2 guy, and this would be a great spot for the Falcons to beef up that defensive line even more.

Round 3, No. 75- Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State

Harrison was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. Although his production was inconsistent at times, his talent it is good enough to still get drafted day 2. At 6-foot-5 269 pounds Harrison has that mix of size, power, and speed that any edge rusher would love to have. Adding depth to the defensive line still should be a major priority for the Falcons.

Round 4, No. 110- Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland

Although the Falcons did come to deals with Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary. Longtime Left Tackle Jake Matthews is coming up on his 11th-season in the league. Duncan has a similar build to Matthews standing at 6-foot-5 and 306 pounds. He is quick and light on his feet, and is very explosive and athletic. I know offensively people believe Atlanta should go Quarterback or other skill positions. However, you can never have too many offensive lineman to possibly make the roster.

Round 4, No. 113- Emil Ekiyor Jr., OG, Alabama

Ekiyor is a shorter lineman listed at 6-foot-2 320 pounds. Although he may not be as athletic as other lineman, but he covers ground quickly. He excels as a puller if you need him to be in those situational plays. With that shorter more thicker frame, Ekiyor is incredibly strong.

Round 7, No. 224- Arquon Bush, CB, Cincinnati

Bush is a very athletic cornerback with pretty good recovery speed if he falls behind a receiver. Another good thing about Bush is that he gives effort in the run game an is not afraid of being physical. Although he is physical he’s not the biggest corner, but can definitely make a roster through special teams.

Round 7, No. 225- Jovaughn Gwyn, OG, South Carolina

Gwyn is very heavy handed and has a nice blend of size and quickness. He has a wide base and is consistent with his kick slide in pass protection. What’s most impressive about Gwyn his understanding of angles in the run game. He’s always seeming to work himself up to the second level delivering blocks. He will give maximum effort to try to make any roster if drafted.

