Austin Brenner’s recovery trail is proving to be very successful in 2022. The fifth-year quarterback lost his 2021 campaign in October after sustaining a nasty-looking knee injury against Ohio Dominican.

Ever since, the former Copley Indian looks to be back to his old form. Through the first five games of his current campaign, Brenner has a 75-of-117 completion rate for 913 yards and six scores.

Brenner is also capable of being a dual-threat QB. He’s run the ball 22 times for 69 yards and a score.

His latest stats in a performance against the Walsh Cavaliers can be found here, courtesy of the Ashland Times-Gazette.

Not only that, but the Ashland Eagles currently rank No. 6 in the NCAA Division II polls through 5 weeks of play.

As a result, Brenner could be a potential candidate for the Great Midwest Athletic Conference’s top offensive player in 2022.

Up next for Ashland and Brenner is a rematch with Ohio Dominican on Oct. 15. The Panthers put an end to Austin’s season last year, conversely, he looks for a revenge game.

Likewise, the Eagles are looking to bounce back from a loss against Ohio Dominican last season.

So far, in 2022, the Ashland Eagles are a pleasant surprise in north-central Ohio. One important reason is Austin Brenner’s recovery trail.

Brenner is redeeming himself after a major knee injury. And the Eagles are receiving a major boost with the return of their signal-caller. Only time will tell if this leads to more success, but the returns are proving to be large for the purple and gold.