After ten years in the corporate world, Danny Cortenraede took a leap into entrepreneurship. “I left my high paid corporate job just to build something from scratch,” Cortenraede said. “That was a little bit scary to be honest.”
Danny Cortenraede sits Down with Grace Hansen to discuss his career.. Check out the full story here!! http://www.backsportspage.com/danny-c…
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 2 weeks ago
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Scouting Report
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Linebacker, Notre Dame Height: 6’ 1-1/2” Weight: 215 lbs Projected 40 time:...
-
Features/ 20 hours ago
A’s Spring Training Heats Up, As Team Looks Like A Major Contender This Season
New and old talent flashes for the A's in the second week of spring...
-
Big Blue Report/ 1 day ago
Big Blue Report: Giants Loose Tomlinson To Vikings; Zeitler Signs With Ravens
With NFL Free Agency up and running, things were very quiet in East Rutherford...
-
NBA/ 1 day ago
Grizzlies Film Study: Ja Morant’s Misunderstood Night
15 points, 4 assists, three rebounds. While that might be a promising statline for...
-
Web Shows/ 2 days ago
Back Sports Page Special Interview Danny Cortenraede
After ten years in the corporate world, Danny Cortenraede took a leap into entrepreneurship....