Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Zero Technique Football Podcast with your hosts Ryan Stern and Derek Mountain.
We have reached the beginning of the new league year. Trades are now complete and free agency has taken over the headlines. We’ll break down the biggest moves over the past few days.
Over the past couple weeks, we have looked into each of the teams (in draft order) and break down their own free agents, who they may look at in free agency, and players they could go after in the Draft. We will wrap up with picks 28-32 (Saints, Packers, Bills, Chiefs, Bucs) and look at the 3 teams that don’t have a pick (Texans, Seahawks, Rams).
