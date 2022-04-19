Big Blue Report: A Fresh First Step!

With the Draft one week away, the Giants seem to have more questions than answers. The question is not what does this team WANT to do with two first round picks, what does this team NEED to do with two first round picks?

Well the new regime has done an excellent job of stretching the little money they have around bringing in pieces to form a passable offensive line, a backup QB to help push and compete with Daniel Jones, and some other smaller pieces to help the team compete in 2021.

Joe Judge was proclaiming that last year’s team was close from being competitive but injuries derailed the season. I don’t know if the Giants are a new GM and Coach away from all of a sudden being a competitor.

Judge bet everything on his guys and fell short the last two seasons. The first not exactly his fault, but last season he lost the team then lost management during his 11 minute tirade to the media about how the Giants were not a “Clown Organization.”

Now with a new team, the old guard must beware and ready to earn their spots on the roster. Daniel Jones is only promised an opportunity to earn his job against Tyrod Taylor who will be breathing down his neck looking for opportunity.

What will happen with star running back Saquon Barkley? Will he be franchised? Is he really back in star form?

After his injury during the 2020 season he fought back and was in better shape than ever. Barkley as always was in great shape but he needed to return to football form which he did by the end of 2021. Is he still the star the Giants need right now?

The wide receiving group will only be as good as Daniel Jones can make them. Holiday, Shepard, Slayton and the rest of the room have to do what they can to make themselves as open as possible.

The defense is going to be young and based around the large contract of Leonard Williams. Williams struggled without Dalvin Tomlinson last season compared to 2020 as the other linebackers were not as much as a threat.

Looking at Big Blue’s roster and having the least amount of money to work with compared to the rest of the league, the Draft will be so important to the future of the franchise.

The big question will be all based around Daniel Jones.. Starting Wednesday all the questions begin with volunteer workouts.

Enjoy the ride kids.. Should be fun!!