The 2023 season is nearing and the boys are back with a new episode!

Follow Jonathan Casillias, Randy Zellea and Ryan Darlington as they host the Big Blue Report, a dedicated New York Giants Podcast breaking down everything Big Blue!!

Topics for this episode:

-Saquon Barkley

Importance to the team

Mondays 4pm deadline

Pros and Cons of Holding out

How will this end?

Hall of Fame Announcements

Memories of Tom Coughlin

Other Giants HOF Candidates

Training Camp Preview