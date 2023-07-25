The 2023 season is nearing and the boys are back with a new episode!
Follow Jonathan Casillias, Randy Zellea and Ryan Darlington as they host the Big Blue Report, a dedicated New York Giants Podcast breaking down everything Big Blue!!
Topics for this episode:
-Saquon Barkley
- Importance to the team
- Mondays 4pm deadline
- Pros and Cons of Holding out
- How will this end?
Hall of Fame Announcements
- Memories of Tom Coughlin
- Other Giants HOF Candidates
Training Camp Preview
- Offensive players to watch
- Defensive players to watch
- Training camp memories
