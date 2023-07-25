Brand new episode of the Big Blue Report!!!
Jonathan Casillas returns with co-hosts Randy Zellea and Ryan Darlington for a new season of Giants Football coverage!
This weeks episode we discuss the Saquon saga, questions for 2023, favorite Giants moments and much more!
Follow the show on all social and podcast platforms.
Featured Articles
-
Cut The Nets/ 20 hours ago
Cut The Nets 32 – The Dog Days of NBA Offseason
In this episode of Cut The Nets, not much news is surfacing the NBA,...
-
Features/ 22 hours ago
Oakland A’s Midseason Report
Baseball in Oakland has taken the MLB by storm. Not only is the team...
-
Soccer/ 1 day ago
Has Spain Become a Legitimate World Cup Contender?
Has Spain become a legitimate World Cup Contender? Spain have been flying under the...
-
Big Blue Report/ 1 day ago
Big Blue Report: Camp Preview
The 2023 season is nearing and the boys are back with a new episode!...