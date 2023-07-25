Connect with us

Big Blue Report

Big Blue Report: The New Season Is Here!

Brand new episode of the Big Blue Report!!!

Jonathan Casillas returns with co-hosts Randy Zellea and Ryan Darlington for a new season of Giants Football coverage!

This weeks episode we discuss the Saquon saga, questions for 2023, favorite Giants moments and much more!

Follow the show on all social and podcast platforms.

 

