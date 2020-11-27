Connect with us

Big Blue Report

Big Blue Report: Giants-Bengals Injury Report 11/26

Giants-Bengals Injury Report For 11/26!!

Happy Thanksgiving Everyone

THURSDAY (11/26)
POSITION PLAYER INJURY PRACTICE STATUS
CB James Bradberry NIR Did Not Participate
WR Sterling Shepard Hip/Toe Limited
G Kevin Zeitler Concussion Full

THURSDAY (11/26)
POSITION PLAYER INJURY PRACTICE STATUS
CB Mackensie Alexander Hamstring Limited
LB Markus Bailey Hamstring Limited
HB Giovani Bernard Concussion Limited
WR Mike Thomas Hamstring Limited
DT Geno Atkins NIR Full
DT Mike Daniels NIR Full
WR A.J. Green NIR Full
LB Logan Wilson Neck Full

