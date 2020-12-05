Big Blue Report: Giants Seahawks Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report for Sunday’s Giants -Seahawks game
New York Giants
QB Daniel Jones (Hamstring) Doubtful
LB David Mayo (Knee) Questionable
Seattle Seahawks
CB Tre Flowers (Hamstring) Doubtful
RB Travis Homer (Wrist/Thumb)/Knee) Doubtful
DE Carlos Dunlap (Foot) Questionable
G/C Kyle Fuller (Ankle) Questionable
RB Carlos Hyde (Toe) Questionable
G Damien Lewis (Groin) Questionable
