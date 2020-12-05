Connect with us

Live Blog: New York Giants VS Seattle Seahawks

The New York Giants hit the road for the second consecutive week in Week 13. They will take on the Seahawks in Seattle at Lumen Field.

Follow BSP Giants writer Randy Zellea as we do a live Play By Play blog for this Sunday’s game!

Coverage starts 3:30pm est!

Follow Randy on Twitter and Instagram @randybsp

