Big Blue Report: Giants Welcome Back Eli Manning..To The Front Office

Eli Manning is back with the Giants… in a front office roll.

That’s right one of the biggest names in franchise history returns to the originzation in a non playing roll in the front office as he will use his ties with with the fans which runs very deep due to the longevity of his career, and it’s those relationships that his new responsibilities will tap into, as he’ll help with initiatives stretching across business development, marketing and community and corporate relations.

Manning will also collaborate with the Giants on content development and fan engagement activations, including a new lifestyle series premiering this fall.

On September 26, Manning will be inducted into the Giants’ Ring of Honor and will have his No. 10 jersey retired during a special halftime ceremony when the Giants host the Atlanta Falcons in MetLife Stadium. He will become the 43rd member of the Giants Ring of Honor.

Manning retired back in 2019 when he was designated to a back up roll behind then rookie Daniel Jones. Manning won his final game against the Miami Dolphins on December 15th, 2019.

Manning had been clear that he would like to take a year off from the game and return to the giants in some form. Monday was that day.

“I wanted to take a year off anyway,” Manning said. “That was the game plan to analyze what you want to do, analyze how busy you want to be, how involved you want to be, just to give the players a break, let the coaches have a fresh start and let Daniel Jones have his fresh start. But I was hoping there would be a spot back with the organization to do the things because of what it’s meant to me. The Giants organization is what I know. Since I’ve been out of college, this is all I’ve done and all I’ve ever wanted to do was do well for the Giants and win games and represent the organization in a positive way, and hopefully I can continue to do that.”

Eli’s return to the Giants helps keep his statement he made at his retirement very true, “Once a Giant, Always a Giant..Only a Giant!”