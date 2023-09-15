Big Blue Report: Lassoed By The Cowboys; Aiming For The Cardinals and More!!!

Get your Giants fix on with a new episode of the Big Blue Report featuring Jonathan Casillas with Randy Zellea and Ryan Darlington.
This week the boys discuss the disaster from opening night, the importance of week 2 against the Cardinals, injury recap from week one, the question of the week and much more!
The Big Blue Report is produced by Andrew Fiume, hosted by two time Super Bowl Champion and former defensive captain Jonathan Cassilas, Ryan Darlington and Randy Zellea of Back Sports Page.
Follow the show on Spotify, Apple Music, I-Heart Radio Podcast, Amazon Podcast Network, and all major podcast stations. Feel free to leave a review and like to let us know you are enjoying the show!!!
