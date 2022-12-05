Big Blue Report: Preview The Commanders, Returns From Injuries, Breaking Down the Current Roster and More

Brand New Episode of the Big Blue Report with Jonathan Casillas and boy do we have fun episode for everyone this week!!

After a two week hiatus, the boys discuss the losses to both the Lions and Cowboys, previewing the big division matchup against the Commanders, roster returns from injuries, another exciting story with JC and much more!!!

The Big Blue Report is hosted by two time Super Bowl Champion Jonathan Casillas, Randy Zellea of Back Sports Page and Ryan Darlington.

JC brings a unique insight after nine seasons in the NFL. Casillas breaks down every aspect of the NFL on and the field from the player perspective.

Follow the show through BSP’s social and podcast platforms!