Candice Parker is Now an LA Franchise Owner

WNBA champion Candice Parker is now an investor for the Angel City Football Club. Earlier this week, the National Women’s Soccer League announced the official name for the Los Angeles expansion.
The Los Angeles Sparks forward has joined activist Billie Jean King, former tennis player Ilana Kloss, former soccer player Cobi Jones, and Gold Medalist Linsday Von and PK Subban, actress Sophia Bush, as owners. Not to mention the youngest owner Parker’s 11 year old daughter, Lailaa.
Parker broke the news on her Instagram with a picture of her and Lailaa. Parker wrote, Baby girl, you can do and be anything you want to be!” she wrote. “Keep dreaming and Mommy’s right here with you!
The Angel City Football Club will officially play with the National Women’s Soccer League in 2022.
