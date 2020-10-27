Orlando Magic’s Malika Harrison Will be Honored by Orlando Business Journal

Orlando Magic’s Director of Social Responsibility Malika Harrison will be honored by the Orlando Business Journal for their 40 Under 40 class of 2020. The OBJ’s goal is to applaud young professionals that are not just business savvy, these 40 executives are actively implementing change in their local communities. The OBJ will officially hold their virtual ceremony on November 12.

Harrison has utilized her title as Director of Social Responsibilities to the community’s benefit. She is the head administrator of the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation, which has allocated over $25 million to local at-risk youth over the last three decades. Additionally, Harrison is in charge of the social responsibility team’s strategy for community relations.

Harrison works tirelessly in her local community. She serves on several boards: ELEVATE Orlando, the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida, Orange County Parks and Recreation Adivisory Board, and United Arts of Central Florida.

Harrison is an HBCU graduate. She has an undergraduate degree from Florida A&M University. Additionally, she received her masters in Public Relations and Corporate Communication from New York University.